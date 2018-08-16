Hot, humid weather forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the city here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan while monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Dera Ismael Khan, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Kalat, Zhob Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded in some cities, including Toba Tek Singh 41mm, Kasur, Islamabad (A/P) 06mm, Bhakkar, Bahawalpur (A/P) 05mm, Sahiwal, Murree 02mm and Kakul 07mm. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi, Dalbandin and Sibbi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 30°C, minimum was 21°C and humidity level was 72 percent.