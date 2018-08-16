Measures to avoid risk of Congo virus stressed

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) expresses its concern over increasing cases of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (Congo fever) across the country. These cases can go high as Eidul Azha is almost around and people getting in contact with sacrificial animals will be at risk. While purchasing or handling for animals, one should wear light colored full sleeved cloths and shoes with socks. Apply insect repellent on the exposed areas of the body. Inspect yourself for ticks and take bath when return home.

During slaughtering your animal, you should wear gloves on your hand and cover your mouth and nose with a mask. Hands must always be washed immediately after removing gloves, keep animal pelt separately in plastic sheets as they may have ticks. Do not dispose of waste or blood on the street. Avoid contact with infected humans. In case of high fever, muscle aches, backache, headache, vomiting, severe bruising and nose bleeds immediately see your physician.

PMA feels its responsibility to aware/guide people for safety measures to avoid risk of Congo

Virus. It is spread by the bite of ticks which have fed on an infected animal or from exposure to blood or tissues during or immediately after slaughtering an infected animal or, from close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people. People like animal herders, butchers, livestock workers, any person in contact with livestock animals and any person in contact with an infected person are more at risk.