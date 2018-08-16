Hearing of fraud case against Shahrukh Jatoi put off again

A local court on Wednesday once again issued a letter to the home department directing it to present a complete report on the matter of the non-production of Shahrukh Jatoi in a fraud case.

The court has been directing the prison authorities again and again to produce Shahrukh Jatoi in court so that he along with others could be indicted. Earlier, the state attorney (special public prosecutor) told the court of the judicial magistrate (Malir) that more than five years have passed but the charges still could not be framed against the accused in this case.

The prison authorities took the plea that the home department had instructed them to not take Jatoi anywhere from the prison. However, even though the home department has declared the case very sensitive, it still has not issued a single notice to hold the trial within the prison premises instead of the magistrate’s court.

The court has already issued a show-cause notice to the superintendent of Malir Prison for his failure to produce Jatoi, who is also the key accused in the 2012 Shahzeb murder case, in court for the fraud case hearings.

Previously, the attorney for the accused had submitted before the court that his client was in the prison on the Supreme Court’s orders. The court had also passed orders to the prison authorities concerned to present a report in this connection. The court had also issued production order to rush Jaoti to the court.

This time, the court directed that a detailed report of the correspondence made by the home department be submitted.

The fraud case was registered by the FIA as Jatoi had run away from the country showing fake documents after Shahzeb’s murder. Jatoi and others are accused of killing Shahzeb on December 27, 2012 after an altercation.

The trial court (an anti-terrorism court) had convicted Jatoi and others in this case and they were awarded capital punishment but the Sindh High Court (SHC) later set aside the judgment and said that the case should be tried by a regular court.

However, the Supreme Court of Pakistan took notice of the Jatoi’s acquittal and ordered his arrest till the disposal of the murder case. In the fraud case, Shahrukh is being tried along with Nawab Jatoi, Umar Domki, Abu Bakar Domki and others who had assisted him in escaping abroad after Shahzeb’s murder.

The Judicial Magistrate (Malir) has already granted bail to Jatoi in the sum of Rs100,00 in the fraud case but he is being kept in detention due to the orders of the apex court. The prison authorities claim that due to the security concerns it was not possible to bring Shahrukh Jatoi to the court.