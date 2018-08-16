City council calls for end to land-grabbing in graveyards

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) City Council, under the chairmanship of Mayor Wasim Akhtar, on Wednesday passed a unanimous resolution calling for an end to land-grabbing in graveyards and the menace of stray dogs.

The council members expressed concern that dogs roaming in the graveyards dig out and eat the buried bodies. Syed Javed Ali, member of union council 35, gave the example of a graveyard In Chakra Goth where a dog was seen doing that.

According to Ali, strays dogs enter graveyards that do not have boundary walls. He said KMC was responsible for the situation.

Culling campaign

Akhtar agreed to the demand that a campaign be launched to kill stray dogs in the city due to the danger they pose to human life.

Council members belonging to Mewa Shah complained that the roads around the graveyard in the area are in a terrible condition. They said that the mortuary vans have difficulty entering the graveyard and are greeted with wild dogs ready to bite into the deceased.

The members mentioned that hundreds of applications were sent to the committee but no action has been taken as yet. They added that garbage is also burnt in these graveyards causing misery for the residents of the area.

Survey needed

The council members demanded that a survey be conducted on the graveyards of the city in order to identify problems and develop a concrete plan to address them. They also claimed that some graveyards fall prey to the land mafia and alleged that certain KMC officials allow this to happen.

A council member from Shershah mentioned that land grabbers and drug addicts had occupied the graveyard in his area and denied entry to funeral processions. He added that it did not have boundary walls either.

The members also demanded that encroachments be removed from the graveyards. A female council member, Fatima, said heaps of garbage are found in every graveyard and demanded that they be lifted.

Akhtar addressed the members and assured that KMC was trying to improve the condition of the graveyards, however, it faced a shortage of funds and resources. He added that a model graveyard was being built in Surjani Town.

Eight resolutions approved

The mayor, while addressing the city council, said that KMC would support and cooperate with any government that performs public welfare work. He hoped that the incoming government would strengthen local bodies and fulfill its promises made to the public. He added that Sindh’s share in the National Finance Commission Award should be enhanced and funds for projects being undertaken in Karachi should be released at the earliest.

Akhtar presided over a meeting at the KMC Council Hall during which the council unanimously approved eight resolutions. These included issues such as setting up fiber optic wires and imposition of an installation tax on them; public-private partnership for the establishment of Karachi Theme and Safari Park as well as provision of medical facilities for the animals of Karachi Zoo and Safari Park.

In addition to that, resolutions pertaining to quarterly payment for the annual agreement of repair work and maintenance of three angiography machines at Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases; naming the Korangi creek road/flyover after Shahjahan S Karim; repairing and maintenance of residential quarters of KMC employees; construction of a road outside Mewa Shah Graveyard and nomination of mayor as a trustee of the Karachi Port Trust for a two-year term were also approved.

Akhtar prayed that four members of the city council who are now members of the provincial assembly would perform better in their new positions. He also asked the parliamentary leader Aslam Afridi to change the committee chairmen not taking interest in their jobs.