Thu August 16, 2018
JM
Javed Mirza
August 16, 2018

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

KARACHI: Argentina-based pharmaceutical Biomed is likely to establish its regional headquarter in Pakistan, and may look for a joint venture with a local company, commercial counsellor of Pakistan in Argentina noted in a report forwarded to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

“Commercial counsellor held a meeting with Biomed Company based in Argentina and convinced them of establishing their regional quarters in Pakistan,” the document noted. Biomed makes and sells cancer medicine and sell to Searle Company in Pakistan.

“Bago-FerozeSons model has been pitched for Biomed to establish joint venture in Pakistan. Successful networking will yield positive results in the foreign direct investment (FDI) initiative taken by the commercial counsellor,” the document said. In 2002, Ferozsons and Bago Group of Argentina entered into commercial partnership to launch the Bago range of quality branded generics in the field of oncology and hepatology in Pakistan. BF Biosciences Limited is a joint venture between the two companies and Pakistan's first biopharmaceutical production facility, designed to USFDA standards.

An industry official said unless policies governing the pharmaceutical industry were rationalised, any effort to attract foreign investment in the sector would not yield results. The official said over-regulated pricing mechanism had been haunting the pharmaceuticals for over a decade as prices were frozen in 2001.

However, in 2016 the regulatory authority permitted linked price increase with CPI inflation ie price increase to the tune of 70 percent of CPI inflation was allowed for essential medicines, and increase equal to CPI was allowed for other medicines.

An official at Pharma Bureau of Pakistan said medicine pricing was a highly political subject and regulated mechanism had taken its toll on the pharmaceutical industry.

Pharma Bureau, which once had 38 members, has now shrunk to 20 members, and a couple of multi-national companies are said to be planning winding up in Pakistan. Pharma Bureau is the representative body of multinational pharmaceutical companies in Pakistan.

