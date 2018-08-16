Foresters, academics begin urban reforestation drive in Sindh

HYDERABAD: Elderly forest activist, Lala Fazal Ahmed Belai on Wednesday said forests are precious natural resources, which have been destroyed carelessly due to weak government planning in the last 25-30 years.

He also blamed persistent water scarcity, increasing land degradation, and climate change for contributing to reduced tree cover, leaving humans vulnerable to face weather ups and downs.

He was speaking at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, where he led the tree plantation campaign with SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeeb-uddin Memon Sehrai, faculty members, students, farmers, and communities from different districts of the province.

Lala Fazal Belai has spent most of his life as a forest officer, later working as a forest worker, providing services to promote social forestry in villages, agriculture fields, educational institutes, and public places. Due to his long-time association with forests and tree plantation, he has received the title Belai (forester).

Lala Fazal said trees are vital organs of the earth, which can maintain environment. “Only indigenous plants can help the environment for better livelihood, which must be planted largely to save mother earth.”

He believes that communities are natural custodians of these forests. They know how to derive source of living and use natural assets sustainably.

Sindh has 2.2 million acre catchment area, including more than 0.2 million acre land covered with riverine forests, producing honey, firewood, fodder for livestock and many precious herbal products. But gradually the entire forest has shrunk, leaving forest communities and their livestock in a helpless situation. Massive losses to the forest economy have turned hundreds of people vulnerable to joblessness and poverty.

Successive political governments had allotted entire forest land to political well-wishers, who cleaned the trees and use the land for agriculture crops. This destruction has disturbed wildlife species, which either have been wiped out completely or are fighting for survival due to natural habitat loss.

Nature conservationists and soil scientists link the recent heat wave in urban as well as in rural areas to the loss of forest cover all around, which created this horrible phenomenon. Looking to this, the sensitisation about reforestation is gaining momentum.

Two major professional universities, SAU Tandojam and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) have launched a mega tree plantation campaign simultaneously. They are working along with communities and civil society organisations to attract students, teachers and professionals to take part in promoting social forestation in the premises of universities and public places in different districts.

SAU VC, after a brief ceremony, led the walk and planted trees at various locations. He highlighted the role of indigenous trees especially moringa, date palm, bottle palm, gum acasia (babul), neem, gulmohar, pudding pipe tree, ficus people, and bombax (Sumbal), which are beneficial for environment and human health.

Prof Abu Sajid Samo, director beautification, SAU, highlighted the importance of ornamental trees and claimed to have planned plantation of 5,000 indigenous trees and ornamental plants during the one week campaign started August 14, 2018 at the campus. He said they were focusing on improving landscaping inside and around the campus.

Prof Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, focal person of the agriculture university said forests were the precious natural resources, which regulate the climate. Forests support communities to derive livelihoods and maintain biodiversity.

A large number of communities from Khipro, Sanghar district, Tando Allahyar, Umerkot, and Tharparkar districts also participated in the event.

A similar campaign has been launched at MUET, where university and Research and Development Foundation (RDF) with communities planted tree saplings at the campus.

Ashfaq Soomro of RDF claims to have launched the campaign simultaneously in different districts.

RDF named the move as “Plant for Pakistan Campaign” to gift a tree to homeland. This campaign alone aims to plant 250,000 tree saplings of local species in different areas, mainly in Sanghar, Tando Allahyar and Tharparkar districts, focusing to plant trees in schools, hospitals, villages and agriculture lands, motivating local communities and children.