Cotton falls

Karachi : Trading activity increased at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates decreased Rs400/maund.

Karachi Cotton Association decreased the official spot rates to Rs8,300/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,895/40kg.

Ex-Karachi rates also fell to Rs8,460/maund and Rs9,066/40kg with Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said supply further increased in the market, which affected the prices downwards.

Karachi cotton market recorded 17 transactions of around 10,000 bales at the rate of Rs8,200 to Rs8,900/maund.

The deals were reported from Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Shahpur Chakar, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Khadro, Masoodo Rind, Burewala, Chichawatni, Gojra, Hasilpur, Haroonabad, Samandri, Vehari and Sahiwal.