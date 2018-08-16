Oil slips

Singapore : Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, weighed down by a report of increased U.S. crude inventories and as a darkening economic outlook stoked expectations of lower fuel demand.

Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $72.34 per barrel at 0648 GMT, down by 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $66.81 per barrel.

U.S. crude stocks rose by 3.7 million barrels in the week to Aug. 10, to 410.8 million barrels, private industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.6 million barrels, the API said.

"Oil prices fell after the API inventory data showed an unexpected crude build last week," said William O´Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia´s Rivkin Securities.