Thu August 16, 2018
Business

REUTERS
August 16, 2018

Dollar vaults to year-high

LONDON: The dollar rose on Wednesday to its highest levels in over a year as the Turkish lira crisis continued to trouble emerging markets feeding demand for the greenback as a safe-haven asset.

Signs the U.S. economy remains robust ahead of an expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month have helped the dollar outperform other currencies recently.

So has a plunge in the lira which has hurt the euro because of European banks´ exposure to Turkey and driven demand for the dollar and other currencies such as the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen as safe-havens.

The dollar index that tracks the greenback against six currencies, rose above 96.9 for the first time since late June 2017. "U.S. rates continue on an upward path. That does provide fundamental support to the dollar in the medium term.

We see scope for that move to continue," said Sunil Krishnan, head of multi-asset funds at Aviva Investors whose team helps to run assets of Â£108 billion.

Turkey on Wednesday doubled tariffs on some U.S. imports including alcohol, cars and tobacco in retaliation for U.S. moves, but the lira rallied further.

