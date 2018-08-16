Rupee gains

The rupee continued to strengthen against the dollar on Wednesday, amid positive triggers in the market, traders said. The rupee closed at 123.71/dollar, compared with the previous closing of 123.93 in the interbank market.

Traders said political stability and hopes for inflows from China and Islamic Development Bank boosted sentiment for the rupee. “The sentiment is generally upbeat after 328 members of the lower house of parliament took oath,” a dealer said.

“The rupee is poised to close higher this week. We expect the currency to track further gains, trading at 122 by the end of the week.”

In the open market, the rupee ended at 122.80 against the dollar, weaker from the previous closing of 122.50.