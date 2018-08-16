Stocks edge lower on looming external payment crisis

Stocks closed negative on Wednesday, as economic worries on external front pushed investors to dump shares despite rupee appreciation and appointment of speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly, dealers said.

Shumaila Badar, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said the benchmark KSE-100 index went down partly due to disappointing earnings and continuation of fears related to the country's balance of payments.

Sentiments worsened on news that the possible new finance minister, a key leader of PTI, was unaware of any finance backing guaranteed by China. News that the new National Assembly speaker has been elected and that the vote for the new prime minister will take place on Friday could not improve sentiments.

“We expect the market to continue to remain slightly negative for the rest of the week,” she.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE-100 shares index shed 0.45 percent or 191.03 points to close at 42,446.56 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 0.67 percent or 141.03 points to end at 20,932.07 points.

Of the 362 active scrips, 110 advanced, 238 declined, and 14 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 145.252 billion shares as compared with the turnover of 163.221 billion shares in the previous session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said that the stocks closed lower amid thin trade on investor concerns for economic uncertainty.

“Surging current account deficit, $3.2 billion trade deficit data for July 2018, weak global crude oil prices, and concerns for foreign outflows played a catalytic role in the bearish close,” Mehanti added.

Attock Petroleum Limited’s 20 percent bonus announcement with FY18 results, and Attock Refinery Limited’s 25 percent bonus issuance helped scrips gain five percent.

However, later the index failed to sustain momentum post disappointing results by Pakistan Oilfields Limited, down 0.8 percent, Attock Cement, down 4.1 percent, and International Steels, down 2.3 percent.

A leading analyst said that investors were disturbed over continuous foreign selling, and also the report of Economic Intelligence Unit that major challenge for the new government would be handling the current account deficit.

Companies reflecting highest gains included Unilever Foods, up Rs275.00 to close at Rs7,875.00/share, and Bata Pakistan, up Rs47.98 to close at Rs1,897.98/share. The major losers were Indus Motor Company, down Rs19.74 to end at Rs1,570.16/share, and JDW Sugar, down Rs15.71 to close at Rs298.52/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in Unity Foods Limited with a turnover of 8.488 million shares. The scrip gained Rs1.78 to close at Rs39.56/share.

Lotte Chemical witnessed the lowest volumes with a turnover of 8.217 million shares. Its scrip lost Rs0.29 to close at Rs14.29/share.