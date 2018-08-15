Karachi celebrates nation’s 71st Independence Day

KARACHI: Celebrations for the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan began in the city on Tuesday with a 21-gun salute followed by an early morning Change of Guard ceremony at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

A contingent of cadets from the Pakistan Naval Academy assumed the responsibility to guard the mausoleum of the father of the nation. Commodore Waqar Ahmed, the Commandant of Pakistan Naval Academy was chief guest at the ceremony.

Caretaker Chief Minister Fazalur Rehman along with members of provincial cabinet and officials belonging to the Karachi administration attended the flag-hoisting ceremony held at the mausoleum.

Students from different schools of the metropolis sang the national anthem and performed patriotic songs.

Dignitaries including Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Muhammad Saeed and Mayor Wasim Akhtar offered Fateha and laid floral wreaths at the mausoleum.

The gates of the monument were later opened for the public and a mass of citizens clad in the national colours poured in to pay respect to the founder.

Our correspondents add: At the city government level, Mayor Akhtar led the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation building, which was decorated with national flags and buntings and illuminated with colourful lights.

Speaking on the occasion, he paid rich tributes to the father of the nation and said we should follow the teachings of Quaid-e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah to ensure prosperity and development of the country.

Schoolchildren performed national songs and the mayor distributed gifts among them before heading to Mazar-e-Quaid.

Educational institutes

Independence Day was also celebrated with zeal and patriotic fervour by private and state-run educational institutions across the city where speakers lauded the services of stalwarts who sacrificed their lives for an independent homeland.

In Karachi University, Independence Day celebrations commenced with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the ground floor of the new administration building. KU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan hoisted the national flag in the presence of hundreds of students, faculty members and employees.

On the occasion, he said KU is a mini-Pakistan which represents every community of the country. “A strong nation celebrates its independence day with grace and honour. Pakistan is the result of millions of sacrifices of subcontinent Muslims, we must value it,” he said.

A program titled “Main Hoon Pakistan” was also organised by faculty of arts and social sciences which featured performances by various musical bands and special prices were distributed among the students.

Similarly, a poster exhibition on the theme “Mera Pakistan” was organised by Center of Excellence for Women’s Studies (CEWS), KU on the campus.

Independence Day was also celebrated with pride at Sindh Madressatul Islam University, the alma-mater of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. All buildings of the historic 133-year-old institution were decorated with national flags and other colourful decoration items, while students wore national colours and cultural attire.

SMIU VC Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh began the celebrations by hoisting the national flag on campus. Special prayers were offered for the country and its people’s prosperity on the occasion.

The second program was organised by the students of SMIU at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium, which was chaired by Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh.

Moreover, during Independence Day celebrations in Iqra University, Sindh Governor-designate Imran Ismail said that Imran Khan will make “Naya Pakistan”. “PTI chief Imran Khan will take oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 18 which will be a great historic event in the history of the country,” said Ismail.

Founder Iqra University and renowned social worker Hunaid Lakhani announced to launch a campaign for street children and their rehabilitation with Iqra Foundation, Saylani Welfare Trust, Azad Foundation and Save Our Children.

Meanwhile, at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law, Sindh High Court Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Planning, Development and Reforms federal secretary Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, SZABUL Vice Chancellor Justice (retd) Qazi Khalid Ali, Sindh Law Secretary Abdul Rahim Soomro, Federal Investment Board former secretary Sumera Nazeer Siddiqui and senior analyst Mazhar Abbas hoisted the national flag on the campus.

At Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Altaf Hussain, Registrar Afzal Ahmed and other faculty members participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony. They prayed for prosperity and peace in the country.

In a program at the Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that we should learn a lesson from the actions and character of our national leaders and try to follow in their footsteps. Despite ups and down, only those nations emerge as heroes who are laced with patriotic feelings and work with consistency, he said.

Apart from varsities and degree-awarding institutions, a number of schools also held Independence Day ceremonies where students presented tableaus, art work, plays and mini-concerts.

Medical establishments

Flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held at all major and minor public and private hospitals in Karachi to mark Independence Day. Doctors, patients, staff and attendants of the patients sang national songs to celebrate day, while prayers were offered for the country’s progress and prosperity as well as the early recovery and well-being of patients.

Verses from the Holy Quran were recited to kick off these celebrations while saplings were also planted at some hospitals to celebrate Independence Day in the monsoon season.

The biggest such activity was held at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) where more than 1,500 people, including doctors, patients and their attendants, and hospital staff attended the flag-hoisting ceremony in front of Najmuddin Auditorium.

A grand prayer ceremony was held after the flag-hoisting ceremony for the progress and development of the country.

JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali launched the plantation drive at the hospital and also announced various prizes for the doctors and staff members for performing extraordinarily.

Another massive flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Spencer Eye Hospital where KMC’s Senior Director Health and Medical Services Dr Birbal Genani and recently-elected MPA Ramzan Ghanchi attended the ceremony and distributed shields among retired employees of the hospital.

Similarly, the vice chancellor of the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) hoisted the national flag at Dow University Ojha campus and said Pakistan was an ideological state, which was established after the sacrifice of millions of lives.

Tableaus were presented by DUHS students on the struggle for Pakistan while national songs were also performed.

In private sector health facilities, flag-hoisting was performed by the Medical Director of Liaquat National Hospital (LNH) Dr Salman Faridi, who stressed the need to understand the true meaning of independence.

Eminent surgeon and medical director of the hospital said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah acquired this country for the Muslims of the subcontinent to live peacefully and to observe Islamic customs without any fear. “The country was created to get rid of the old and stale colonial systems, and to make Pakistan an ideal country for the rest of the world,” he said.

Flags were hoisted at other health facilities including the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Aga Khan University Hospital, Civil Hospital Karachi and others, while prayers were also offered for progress of the country and early recovery of patients.