Pak Navy holds ‘Change of Guard’ ceremony at Quaid’s mausoleum

ISLAMABAD: An impressive Change of Guard ceremony was held at mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the entire nation celebrated 71st anniversary of Independence of Pakistan. Smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets, clad in ceremonial dresses, assumed ceremonial guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid with traditional spirit, customary enthusiasm and military manners to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore Viqar Muhammad graced the occasion as chief guest and reviewed the guard. The chief guest and smartly turned out cadets of Pakistan Navy presented Qaumi salam to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by laying of floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid by the chief guest on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff, officers and men of Pakistan Navy. Later on, the chief guest offered Fateha and recorded his remarks in the visitor book and paid rich tribute to our beloved Quaid.

Earlier, the day dawned with gun salutes and special prayers were offered in all Naval mosques for solidarity and progress of the country and particularly for the success of Kashmiris struggle. Pakistan Navy ships and establishments were illuminated in Navy’s traditional manner. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Coastal Area at designated Units of Pakistan Navy.

Various other activities including singing of national anthem at naval units/establishments in the morning, PN band display and flag hoisting ceremony at Pakistan Maritime Museum, boat rallies at Karachi Harbour as well as various sports fixtures were also a part of day long celebrations. Independence Day celebrations at Pakistan Navy educational institutions were also held where school children presented tableaus on national songs and declamation contests were held highlighting the importance of Independence Day.

Numerous Independence Day ceremonies were also held by PN units at Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, and Turbat and other coastal areas, including fishing boats special rallies. An Independence Day walk and race was also organised in Ormara in which a large number of locals participated with zeal.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, the President of Pakistan has also approved military and civil awards to Officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Civilians of Pakistan Navy. The awards include 3 Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), 14 Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military), 12 Tamgha-e-Imtaiz (Military) and 08 Tamgha-e-Basalat.