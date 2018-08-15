Educational institutions celebrate Independence Day

PESHAWAR: Like other segments of the society, the educational institutions across the province also celebrated the 71th Independence Day of the country with zeal and fervour.

Flag-hoisting functions were arranged at different public sector as well as private schools, colleges and universities to mark the day and show their love for the country.

One such function was held at the main campus Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar. Chairman Islamic Ideology Council Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz was the chief guest on the occasion. The function was well attended by faculty and students of the university and other guests.

Vice-chancellor of the university Prof Dr Razia Sultana hoisted the National Flag to kick off the Independence Day celebrations.

The students performed dramas, tableaus and national songs to express their love for the country.

The chief guest and the vice-chancellor also distributed laptops among students under the Prime Minister scheme on the occasion.

The vice-chancellor also signed a memorandum of understanding with The FATA Secretariat and The Triumphant Organization for cooperation in establishment of Quality Enhancement Cells in the Government Girls Degree Colleges affiliated with University in the newly merged districts of FATA and capacity building training to the teachers of affiliated Government Girl Colleges, respectively.

A similar function was arranged at the University of Peshawar to mark the day. Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Dr Mohammad Asif was the chief guest on the occasion. Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof Dr Fakhrul Islam in his keynote address to a function on the occasion shed light on the freedom struggle.

Earlier, the vice-chancellor hoisted the national flag to mark the day. The vice-chancellor and other guest planted saplings at the lawn in front of Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum museum to start tree plantation drive.

MINGORA: The University of Swat celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day with a firm commitment to impart quality education that would enable the students to contribute to country’s development.

All campuses and offices of the university were illuminated with lights and decorated with Pakistan flags and greeting banners to mark the Independence Day with national enthusiasm.

MARDAN: A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the University of Engineering and Technology Mardan here on Tuesday to mark the 71st Independence Day.

Project Director, UET, Mardan, Dr Imran Khan, faculty, administrative staff and students gathered to celebrate the day.

The project director unfurled the flag. Special prayers were offered for the peace and prosperity of the nation.