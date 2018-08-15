Miners laid to rest

DIR: The three of seven mineworkers, who died during work in Sanjdi area of Balochistan a day earlier, were laid to rest in their respective villages here on Tuesday.

Seven mineworkers belonging to the Karo Dara area in Upper Dir district died when a mine collapsed in Sanjdi area of Balochistan province. The bodies of three workers were brought to the native villages early in the day.

Noor Muhammad, a resident of village Shaga, Anwar Ali, Asil, residents of Gobai, and Razim, a resident of Gulibagh and others were working in the Balochistan. They were buried under the mine the some days before when they were working in the mine.

Relatives and PTI’s former candidate from PK-11, Wari, left for Balochistan to collect the remaining bodies.