Five killed in jirga firing

CHARSADDA: Five persons, including a man and his son and two cousins, were killed and two other people sustained injuries when a party opened indiscriminate fire on the rival group during a jirga at Ishara Koroona in the limits of Battagram Police Station here on Tuesday.

Police sources said that one Wasif, son of Mehar Shah, had sustained injuries when he was hit by a motorcyclist in the jurisdiction of Battagram Police Station a day earlier.

They said a jirga of elders was convened to resolve the issue between the two families.

The situation, they said, turned tense after the members of the two families started exchanging harsh words during the jirga proceeding.

In the meantime, Manzoor, Zamrud Shah, Tajmir, Fasihullah, Sabz Ali, Gul Wali, Murad, Khan Zaib and Arshad equipped with automatic weapons allegedly opened fire on the rival party.

As a result, Abbas, Munsif, Fazal Rabi, Sudais, Tahir and Musa Khan were killed on the spot. Also, two persons identified as Yaseen and Inamullah sustained injuries in the firing.

The local people shifted the dead and injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Shabqadar. However, the injured were then referred to a hospital in Peshawar because of their precarious condition.

After autopsy at the Shabqadar hospital, the bodies were handed to the relatives for burial.

Soon after the tragic incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to Ishara Koroona and collected evidence from the crime scene.

The police registered the case against the nominated accused and started investigation.

Woman commits suicide in Nowshera: A woman allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself over unknown reasons in Manki Sharif here on Tuesday.

One Rukhsana Bibi reported to Nowshera Kalan Police Station that her 19-year-old daughter Siyana Bibi, who was married, came to her house and had lunch together.

She told police that after lunch her daughter went up the house roof. “By hearing firing sound I rushed to the roof where I found my daughter in a pool of blood,” she added.

The woman told police that the reason of her daughter’s committing suicide was not known to her. Police registered the first information report and started investigating into the incident.