Unsatisfactory performance

NAB employees refuse to take proficiency test

By Akhtar Amin

PESHAWAR: The employees of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have refused to take proficiency test, terming it illegal and against the law.

The NAB employees, who have been serving as steno-typists (BPS-14), assistant private secretaries (BPS-16) and private secretaries (BPS-17) for 15 years, have refused to take the proficiency test, claiming that they were being victimised.

“We are being harassed and forced to take the proficiency test.

The purpose of the test is to pressure hundreds of employees across the country not to demand their due rights,” a NAB employee requesting not to be named told The News on Tuesday.

The employees feared they would lose their jobs if they failed the test. They said that Assistant Private Secretary Saqib Rehman went on Leave Prior to Retirement (LPR) due to harassment and pressure.

They said other employees were also considering going on LPR if they were forced to take the test.

In October 2017, the chairman NAB had issued policy guidelines for promotions and appointments in the National Accountability Bureau.

He had ordered the steno-typists, assistant private secretaries and private secretaries to take the proficiency test as he had expressed dissatisfaction over their performance.

“They would be given three months to improve shorthand to the level of the requisite speed. After three months a test will be conducted to assess their value for retention.

Those who failed the test will be nominated for refresher courses and could be shown the door if they did not fulfill the requisite formalities,” the chairman NAB had said in his order to the employees of the regional bureaus.

As per the directives of the chairman, a schedule for the test had been given to National Accountability Bureau employees across the country.

Some employees, including Manzoor Husain and others, have challenged the conduct of the test in the Islamabad High Court.

Interestingly, the National Accountability Bureau in its orders had clearly stated that the door would be shown to the failed candidates, but the counsels for the National Accountability Bureau in the case had informed the court that National Accountability Bureau wanted to check qualification, requisite experience and working of staff.

Some employees took the test in regional bureaus after the high court adjourned the case till November 1. However, the test for the employees of National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is scheduled to be held on August 16.

On the other hand, the employees claimed that an unlawful and illegal procedure had been adopted in the name of performance test.

Interestingly, some employees said even after their appointment on the post of steno-typists they were performing different duties including preparation of investigation reports, data entry and working in Monitoring and Evaluation System.

They said that under the service rules, the department can take action against the employees on the basis of proficiency test until and unless their Annual Confidential Report (ACR) was unsatisfactory.

The employees said they were deprived of promotion during the last 15 years of their service.

The employees asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of this illegal act as the future of hundreds of regular employees was at stake.

When contacted, National Accountability Bureau spokesperson told The News that the chairman National Accountability Bureau issued the directives for taking the proficiency test after some assistant private secretaries failed to take dictation from him in shorthand.

He said there was no discrimination against employees on the basis of the test as it was being conducted throughout the country.

He argued that the test was being conducted to improve the efficiency of ministerial staff.

He said that majority of the employees had already taken the test in different regional bureaus.