Two killed in Upper Dir accident

DIR: Two persons were killed and 12 others including children and women were injured in two different incidents in Upper Dir district on Tuesday, police said.

The first incident happened in Jandrai area in remote Kohistan area when a vehicle carrying tourists plunged into a ravine.

Police said that the driver lost control over the steering and the vehicle fell into the ravine. As a result, 10 tourists were injured who were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Dir. The injured tourists belonged to Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad. The other incident occurred in the Jatgram area of tehsil Wari in which two people were killed and two children were injured.

Police said members of a family were going to Wari when the car fell into a ravine at Jatgram area.

One person was killed on the spot and three people were injured who were shifted to the Wari hospital. However, police said, that one of the injured succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.