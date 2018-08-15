Wed August 15, 2018
BR
Bureau report
August 15, 2018

Ceremony held at Police Lines

PESHAWAR: A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in Peshawar in connection with the Independence Day on Tuesday.

Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman, senior superintendent of police operations Javed Iqbal and other officers hoisted the flag and presented the salute. A cake cutting ceremony was also held to mark the 71st Independence Day of the country.

The officials of the capital city police and the traffic police on the occasion distributed flags as well as plants among the motorists and other people in Peshawar to encourage the tree plantation in the country.

Police also arrested a number of motorcyclists for over-speeding and one-wheeling bothering the general public. Many roads remained blocked on the night between Monday and Wednesday as thousands were out to celebrate the Independence Day on University Road, Bab-e-Peshawar in Hayatabad and other parts of the city.

Police in Dir Lower distributed plants among the locals to encourage the plantation in the district. Vice-Chancellor of the Malakand University Dr Gul Zaman Khattak and District Police Officer Lower Dir Arif Shahbaz and participated in the drive carried out in the district.

The DIG National Highways and Motorway Police Mohammad Ashfaq and other officers also distributed flags among the motorists at the Motorway toll plaza in Peshawar.

‘Azadi March’ concludes in Haripur: The participants of the ‘Independence Day Jeep Rally’ were warmly welcomed by enthusiastic people including men, women, youth and children at various cities and towns on way to Haripur from Mansehra to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

The caravan of 52 jeeps and 20 mountain motorbikes started the Azadi March from Mansehra to Haripur on Tuesday.

Mansehra Deputy Commissioner Zubair Khan was the chief guest, who saw off the marchers. The Frontier 4x4 Club, Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and Hazara Division commissioner had jointly organised the rally from Peshawar to Mansehra. Upon reaching Abbottabad, the participants of vehicular march were accorded a warm welcome by the people.

The youth attired in white and green dresses danced to the drumbeat, while local singers and artistes sang national anthem and songs on the occasion. The jubilant youth also chanted slogans Pakistan Zindabad.

Lt-Gen (retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana and other notables distributed commendation certificates among the participants for showing love for the homeland by organizing Independence Day Jeep Rally.

