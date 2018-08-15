Varsity student commits suicide

CHARSADDA: A young university student committed suicide in Sherpao village in the jurisdiction of Umarzai police station on Tuesday.

Local sources said that Saqib, a student of Agriculture University Peshawar, ended his life by shooting himself with a pistol. The motive behind the extreme act could not be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Sheraz, 25, drowned while swimming in Swat River at Khiali point in the district. He belonged to Peshawar.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and started search for the body. The body could not be retrieved till filing of this report.