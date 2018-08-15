Flowers, sweets exchanged at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: The officials of Pakistan and Afghanistan exchanged flowers and sweets in Torkham border to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s security forces and civil administration officials met with their Afghan counterparts and exchanged flowers and sweets. Khyber Rifles Commandant Colonel Farrukh Humayun and Assistant Commissioner of Landikotal Niaz Muhammad led the Pakistani side.

Afghan border officials congratulated Pakistani officials and nationals on the day of independence.

Meanwhile, newly elected MNA Noorul Haq Qadri participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony held in Jamrud. He offered special prayers for the solidarity and integrity of Pakistan.