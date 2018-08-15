Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon

WASHINGTON: Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Ali Jahangir Siddiqui has said that discontinuing security assistance and military training programmes to Pakistan is a lose-lose scenario for both countries and hinted that strained relations would be over soon and the two countries will come together for shared interests.

Talking to The News after the Independence Day ceremony at the embassy here on Tuesday, the ambassador maintained that the world not only acknowledges Pakistan's sacrifices against terrorism but also wants to learn from its efforts and experiences. The International Military Education and Training (IMET) programme was crucial for the two countries, the ambassador commented, adding that the programme had not only been beneficial for Pakistan but also for the United States.

Hoping that the IMET programme would also revived soon, the ambassador said, "There has been realisation on both sides about the impacts of this programme, so when both countries will move forward on re-establishing security related assistance, the military training would be one of the earliest programmes to be re-established as well."

The US National Defence Authorisation Act for the next fiscal year was passed last week, and signed by President Trump yesterday, had reduced security assistance to Pakistan. The aid that once stood at almost $750 million was marked down to 150 million dollars. However, it also took down conditions for Pakistan to take action against the Haqqani Network and other militant organisations.

The ambassador said that all efforts were also being made to establish trust and remove travel related restrictions on diplomatic staffers that were imposed earlier this year.

He said that the relations between the two countries have been so deep and historic that even Quaid-e-Azam had read out congratulatory message from the United States after the creation of the country.

Ali Siddiqui said that the incoming PTI-led government had announced to maintain a balanced relationship with the Trump administration. "The prime minister-elect Imran Khan's statement in this regard holds indication how the relationship would shape up; and we would bid to follow that," he said.

Earlier, during the independence day related ceremony, the ambassador hoisted the national flag and received felicitation messages from US officials. Scores of Pakistani Americans attended the event as well as the Secretary of State for the state of Maryland, John Smith.

Ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, Congressman Brad Sherman also greeted the people of Pakistan.