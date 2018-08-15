Wed August 15, 2018
Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2018

Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz

By News desk

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said even after 71 years of independence, Pakistan was still in search of the destiny that was the cornerstone of its creation and added, “We haven’t still learnt from the past mistakes.”

It is regrettable that we couldn’t celebrate free and fair elections on the Independence Day, he said.

Shahbaz expressed these views at a flag-hoisting ceremony held at the PML-N Model Town secretariat, where other party leaders were also present.

Addressing media after the event, he said, “The only way to achieve that destiny is if we keep the beacon of true democracy kindled to guide our way. However, democracy had been struggling its way through turbulent waters of one storm after the other in the past seven decades.”

Shahbaz said the PML-N took oath in the assembly only for the purpose of keeping democracy afloat and not watch it sink, otherwise the election results were comprehensively rejected by the people of Pakistan.

He paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation and the thousands of Muslims for their sacrifices for materialising the dream of Pakistan, adding that similar true and pure spirit was required for the country to progress. “The future of a strong Pakistan cannot be erected on the shaky foundations of a rigged election,” he made it clear.

He, however, was optimistic and said, We cannot sit and sob over what is in the past but need to work to do what we haven’t done till this day, which is to learn from our mistakes.” He said, “We need to unite as one people and work tirelessly through true spirit of democracy to achieve our objectives this country was created for.”

Shahbaz later in the day went to inquire after PML-N senior leader Raja Ashfaq Sarwar at a private hospital who is seriously ill and is on life-support.

