PTI objects to secret balloting in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday filed an application with the Sindh Assembly secretary asking for open balloting for the elections for speaker and deputy speaker.

The PTI MPA Jamal Siddiqui field the application in which he argued that two different balloting procedures should not be adopted for different elections in the same House.

The secretary rejected the application observing that secret ballot is in accordance with the rules of procedure of the provincial legislature.

Four candidates are in the run for the speaker and deputy speaker of the Sindh Assembly in today’s (Wednesday) elections. The submission of nomination papers and their scrutiny took place on Tuesday in the office of the secretary of the provincial assembly.