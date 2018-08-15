Smith, Warner set to make return in Sept

SYDNEY: Banned Australian batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner are expected to return to Sydney first-grade cricket for their respective clubs’ opening fixtures on September 22.

Smith plays for Sutherland, who host Mosman in their first Premier Cricket fixture, while Warner represents Randwick-Petersham, who will face St. George, according to a report on Cricket Australia’s website (www.cricket.com.au).

An enticing showdown between former Australia captain Smith and vice-captain Warner could take place on November 10, when Sutherland and Randwick-Petersham face off in a One-Day match at an undecided venue.

The duo, along with opener Cameron Bancroft, were handed lengthy bans by Cricket Australia (CA) following a ball-tampering scandal during the South Africa Test series in March.