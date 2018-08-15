ASIA CUP

Liton recalled as BD reveal preliminary squad

By icc-cricket.com

DHAKA: Bangladesh have announced an initial 31-man roster for the Asia Cup in the UAE.

23-year old Liton Das has regained his opening berth at the top of the order having not been picked since October 2017; the left-hander’s destructive and series-clinching 32-ball 61 in the deciding match of the recent T20I series against the West Indies perhaps the catalyst for his inclusion.

All-rounder Soumya Sarkar has also been recalled to the squad after a 10-month hiatus from the ODI side, his previous exploits include a colossal unbeaten 127 against Pakistan in 2015 that guided his side to a famous eight-wicket victory.

Mominul Haque is also recalled after an absence of over three years following a blistering 182 from 133 against Ireland A less than a week prior to the squad announcement.

Mohammad Ashraful has not been selected, the 34-year old returned from his five-year ban for match-fixing on 13 August.

The 12 debutants to have been selected in the 31-strong preliminary Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Zakir Hasan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider Rony and Shaif Uddin.

The 2018 Asia Cup will be played between September 16 and 26. Bangladesh are pooled with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, while India and Pakistan will share a group with the winner of the Asia Cup Qualifier — Oman, Malaysia, UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong and Nepal will fight it out for the final spot.

Squad: Masrafe Bin Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal Khan, Imrul Kayes, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Soumya Sarkar, Shabbir Rahaman Roman, Shaif Uddin, Mustazifur Rahman, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Liton Kumer Das, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Islam Apup, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque Showrab, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rubel Hossain, Ariful Haque, Aby Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Md. Zakir Hasan, Sunzamal Islam, Md. Mithun, Fazle Rabbi.