‘Sometimes we win and other times we learn’

icc-cricket.com

NEW DELHI: India captain Virat Kohli took to Facebook to speak to the fans of the Indian team after the innings-and-159-run defeat at Lord’s.

Kohli wrote: “Sometimes we win and other times we learn. You never give up on us and we promise to never give up on you either. Onwards and upwards.”

Kohli’s India are trailing England 2-0 in the five-Test series after losing the first two Tests, at Edgbaston and Lord’s respectively.

After running England close before losing by just 31 runs in the first Test, it was the innings defeat at Lord’s — India were bowled out for 107 and 130 as England scored 396-7 — that brought disappointment, with Kohli arguing that it was the first time in their last five overseas Tests that India had been outplayed.

Conceding that India didn’t play good cricket at Lord’s, Kohli said after the match: “We have to accept the mistakes, learn from them, put them aside, make sure we’re not thinking about the same mistakes again, rather get confident and not repeat those again.

“We’re thinking of nothing else but to go 2-1 in the series, and from there on build on that strongly. We know that we do have the bowling attack to pick up 20 wickets and as batsmen we should think of that as an opportunity to score runs and make the team win games. What is sad is that we haven’t had those two skills come together.”

The third Test starts at Trent Bridge on August 18, with the onus squarely on the Indian batsmen to revive the team’s campaign.