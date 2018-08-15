Outcry in Malaysia over 2 women sentence

KUALA LUMPUR: Human rights activists called on Tuesday on Malaysian authorities to review a religious court decision sentencing two women to six strokes for having sex.

The lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community is routinely persecuted in Muslim-majority Malaysia, where they are seen as a threat to conservative values. Media on Sunday said the women were charged under Islamic laws forbidding lesbian sex at the Shariah High Court in Terengganu, a conservative state ruled by the opposition party Pan-Malaysian Islamist Party (PAS).

The women, aged 32 and 22, pleaded guilty and were sentenced to caning and a 3,300 ringgit ($806) fine, according to the Malay-language newspaper Sinar Harian.