Trump signs defence policy bill

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump signed a $716 billion defence policy bill on Monday that authorises military spending and includes watered-down controls on US government contracts with China´s ZTE Corp and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

Trump signed the law at the US Army´s Fort Drum base in up-state New York on his way back to Washington after a 12-day working vacation at his golf club in New Jersey.

The bill was named for one of Trump´s political critics, the ailing US Senator John McCain of Arizona, but he did not mention McCain´s name. McCain said in a statement he was "humbled" the bill was named after him, adding that it will address "a growing array of threats.

"Trump later made a reference to McCain at a political fund raiser in Utica, New York, knocking him - as Trump does repeatedly - for voting against a bill to repeal parts of President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare reform law last year.

Even though Trump said the bill "is the most significant investment in our military and our war-fighters in modern history," Obama´s first three defence budgets were larger, when adjusted for inflation, according to Todd Harrison at the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

Some lawmakers wanted to use the bill to reinstate tough sanctions on ZTE to punish the company for illegally shipping products to Iran and North Korea, but the restrictions included in the final National Defence Authorization Act, or NDAA, that passed Congress were weaker than earlier versions of the bill. -