Murad to continue focusing on development

KARACHI: Sindh chief minister designate Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Tuesday that his provincial government would accord special focus to development of infrastructure, poverty alleviation and improvement of the health and education sectors.

He was talking to the media after laying a floral wreath and offering Fateha at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation on Independence Day.

Shah led a delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) comprising Nisar Khuhro, Suhail Siyal, Saeed Ghani, Imdad Pitafi, Qasim Siraj Soomro and Waqar Mehdi. They walked to the Mazar-e-Quaid from the nearby Peoples Secretariat.

The incoming chief executive thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the rest of the party leadership for once again trusting him with the important position. He vowed to serve the people to the best of his abilities. He said that in his last tenure he provided two separate packages to develop road infrastructure along with storm water drains in Karachi. “Today the city looks developed and beautiful, and I would continue focusing on its uplift.”

He vowed that every district and city of the province would be accorded equal attention for development and to solve the people’s problems during his upcoming term. He credited the PPP’s Sindh government with restoring peace in Karachi. Replying to a question, he said the people have elected the PPP because the party has served them. “It is the PPP that has always fought for the rights of the people of Sindh, provided them with employment opportunities and improved the health sector.” He claimed that electricity would soon be generated from the Thar coal project. Admitting that unemployment is a serious problem, he said his incoming government would create employment opportunities in both public and private sectors. Responding to another query, Shah said the previous federal government had announced a 25-billion-rupee Karachi package but released not even Rs25 until the end of its tenure. “The PPP is committed to the people, and that is why they are with us.”

Earlier, caretaker CM Fazal-ur-Rehman said Jinnah had a dream to make Pakistan a welfare state. “All of us are working hard in that direction,” he told the media at the mausoleum.

“It was his struggle and leadership that today we are an independent nation. We have to work hard to make Pakistan a true welfare state.” Rehman along with acting governor Agha Siraj Khan Durrani hoisted the national flag at the Mazar as well as received felicitations from diplomats of different countries and others who attended the Independence Day programme.

The interim chief executive also met with schoolchildren who enthusiastically participated in the singing of the national anthem and lauded their national spirit. He also planted a tree in the garden of the mausoleum.