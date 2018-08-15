Wed August 15, 2018
Power show today to elect speaker, deputy

‘Vote must decide country’s fate’

President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day

The choice is Imran’s

Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception

Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz

Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2018

Protest over killing of retired PAF employee

SWABI: The body of a retired employee of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) who was allegedly killed by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials during an encounter was placed at the Karnal Sher Khan Chowk on Tuesday as the protesters demanded registration of the first information report (FIR) against the CTD personnel.

The protest started at 2pm and the protesters said they would not budge if the FIR was not registered against the officials of the CTD.

The protesters did not show any flexibility and stayed put. They offered the late afternoon Asr prayers at the venue. They had even brought instruments to dig out the grave and bury the dead over there.

Leaders of the political parties and local government representatives addressed the protesters. The protesters demanded the registration of the FIR. They also asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of the incident.

The family of the deceased alleged that Noorul Haq was killed by the CTD officials during a raid on their house. A brother of the deceased was also picked up. However, he was released afterwards.

Officials of the Swabi Police said the CTD was authorised to conduct raid without informing the police.

When contacted, Qamar Zaman, SHO of City Police Station, said that Noorul Haq was wanted by the CTD for involvement in different terrorist attacks. He said that the deceased had also been arrested in connection with the attack on former President General Pervez Musharraf. However, he was freed later. Officials said that the raiding party wanted to arrest him alive, but he allegedly opened fire and injured an official of the CTD. Subsequently he was also killed.

However, the family of the deceased said that he did not open fire and was ready to surrender but was killed.

