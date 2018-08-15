I-Day ceremonies

LAHORE: On the direction of Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi, flag-hoisting ceremony in connection with Independence Day was held Tuesday at the Muslim League House. PML Central Secretary Information senator Kamil Ali Agha along with hundreds of party leaders and workers performed flag-hoisting and cut the cake.

Talking to media, Kamil Ali Agha said Jashan-e-Azadi is symbol of our life, 71st Independence Day is not only beaconlight for the new generation but also for highlighting the sacrifices which our elders had offered. He said Shujaat Hussain, Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi in their messages have urged the people to play positive role for elimination of corruption.

PSCA: Punjab Safe Cities Authority held a flag-hoisting ceremony in Qurban Lines Head Office to celebrate the 71st Independence Day of the motherland. The event was attended by the staff members and their families, including children. At the same time, the recently installed public address sound systems at more than 250 locations across the city aired patriotic songs. In his address, PSCA COO Akbar Nasir Khan reflected upon the blessings of independence and appreciated the 24/7 workforce of PSCA protecting the citizens, thus pursuing Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of a vigilant and hard-working nation. The Chinese guests and contractors also celebrated the spirit of the day with the Pakistanis.

PTCL: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) celebrated 71st Independence Day across country, with a variety of activities and campaigns to mark the significance of this day. Special functions were organised in all the major cities by PTCL employees to express their solidarity and love for Pakistan. On 13th and 14th August, residents of Islamabad enjoyed a special 3D digital mapping and animation light show, displayed on PTCL head office building in Islamabad. This light show, which took place for the first time in the federal capital, was one of its kind and the main attraction for the spectators.