Woman killed over minor issue

MALAKWAL: A woman was shot dead over a minor issue at Haria Station on Monday night. Arshad Mehmood lodged an application with the police stating that he runs a sweet shop and accused Imtiaz Hussain borrow Rs 50,000 sweet from him some weeks back. The complainant said that Imtiaz again came at his shop and asked to give him sweet, which he refused. In a fit of rage, accused Imtiaz along with his three accomplices stormed into Arshad’s house and allegedly opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Arshad’s wife Sania died on the spot. The police have arrested two accused after registering a case.