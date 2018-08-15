Car-motorcycle collision claims boy’s life

LAHORE: A minor boy was killed while three children sustained multiple injuries in a car-motorcycle collision near Lake City Tuesday. The deceased boy’s body was handed over to his family after completing legal formalities while the injured children were shifted to Sharif City Hospital. One of the minor boys had sustained head injury and he is still unconscious. Police have also initiated action against the accused driver. Separately, three youngsters were injured when a tractor-trolley hit their motorcycle in Manga Mandi. They were shifted to hospital for treatment. They have been identified as Allah Ditta, 18, Zaman, 18, and Abdul Rehman, 20.