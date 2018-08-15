‘Shortage of pesticides means destruction of cotton crop’

MULTAN: The Punjab Agriculture Department has asked the pesticide industry to review and revise pesticide rates and ensure the frequent supply of pesticides to the farmers because the cash crop cotton is passing through a critical situation.

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, Punjab Agriculture Director General Zafaryab Haider Naqvi also asked the pesticide industry to ensure quality of pesticides.

The shortage of pesticides meant destruction of cotton at this stage when cotton bowls were getting maturity.

He said that the teams were vigilant to check quality of pesticides and counseling with farmers on usage of required pesticides. He expressed his satisfaction over the current situation of crop and said that the pest attack was under control while three sprays had been conducted to protect crop from pest attack as compared to corresponding period of last year when growers conducted five sprays on the crop.

He said that the Agriculture Department had already finalised recommendations to prevent pest attack in coming days. He said that the cotton growers were guided regarding continuous supply of fertilizer and water to cotton plants after the virus attack to reduce attack of virus.