Promoted teachers adjusted to vacant posts

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education’s (FDE) Model Colleges Wing has adjusted most of the recently-promoted BPS-18 teachers to vacancies in their respective educational institutions in Islamabad Capital Territory. The rest have been posted to other colleges. Seventeen BPS-17 lecturers of different model colleges overseen by the FDE were promoted as assistant professors in May on the recommendation of the Capital Administration and Development Division’s departmental promotion committee and the subsequent approval of the CADD secretary. They included 13 men and rest women. The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) oversees the ICT’s government schools and colleges, totalling more than 400, through the FDE.

Among the promoted teachers were Ghulam Azam Kakar, Naeem Mushtaq, Gulzar Ahmad Ibrahim Shaikh, Salman Shahid, Muhammad Imran Khaliq, Zubair Ahmad, Amir Muhammad, Sajid Hassan Minhas, Nasir Shah, Faisal Shahzad, Muhammad Saleem Brohi, Hafiz Nisar Ahmad Rana, Zahid Ali, Lubna Choudhry, Nadia Mubeen, Kalsoom Munawar and Shumaila Nawaz. According to two separate notifications issued by the FDE, their adjustments/postings have taken effect from the date of promotion. However, they all will be on probation for one year in line with the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion, and Transfer) Rules, 1973.