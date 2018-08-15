Safdar back to Adiala jail as doctors declare him fit

ISLAMABAD: Son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar was shifted back to Adiala Jail from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after the hospital’s five-member medical board declared him fit.

Jailed for one year in the London flats corruption case against Sharifs, Safdar was shifted to the PIMS on Thursday due to stomach ulcer. On Monday night, the medical board led by Head of PIMS General Surgery Department Dr Tanvir Khaliq and comprising Assistant Professor of General Surgery Dr Atif Inam Shami, Assistant Professor Gastroenterology Dr Mashood Ali, Assistant Professor of General Medicine Department Dr Fabiha Syed and Assistant Professor of Radiology Department Dr Mujahid Raza had declared him healthy after checking reports of his X-ray, ultrasound, stomach, sugar and blood pressure tests, and allowed the hospital to discharge him.

However, the jail authorities sought time until next morning for making security arrangements to move him from the hospital to the prison. And once all that was in place on Tuesday, he was taken back to jail in tight security.

Safdar, a diabetes and liver patient, was given the same Cardiac Centre room, which his father-in-law used lately for complaining about chest pain in the Adiala Jail, where he has been kept over corruption conviction.

The room was declared a sub-jail by the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory until his stay there.