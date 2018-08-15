PPP censures ‘self-important’ attitude of governor-designate

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) censured Sindh governor designate Imran Ismail for leaving without visiting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum on Tuesday after he was allegedly denied entry through the VIP gate.

A statement issued by the PPP claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader unnecessarily sought VIP protocol as he tried to visit the Mazar-e-Quaid for the Independence Day programme.

The press release said a PPP delegation led by incoming chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the party’s Sindh chief Nisar Ahmed Khuhro had walked through the public entrance of the mausoleum, even though the Mazar’s management was informed of their arrival beforehand.

The statement said the PPP delegation led by Shah did not have any problem with walking through the public entrance of the mausoleum when they found that the VIP gate of the Mazar was closed.

The party accused the provincial governor designate of being excessively conscious about the protocol regarding his public presence and movement.

However, a spokesman for the Mazar-e-Quaid Management Board claimed that the PTI delegation led by Ismail had been asked to wait for a few minutes at the VIP entrance of the mausoleum, but the request angered them and they left without paying a visit. The spokesman said that no prior application had been received from the PTI delegation regarding their formal visit on Independence Day, adding that 10 such applications had been received from different delegations and all of them were accepted.