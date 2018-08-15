One killed, over 35 injured in celebratory firing

KARACHI: A young man was killed while more than 35 others, including minors and women, were injured across the city in fireworks and aerial firing incidents during the celebrations of Independence Day between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

According to police, around midnight, citizens began celebrating Independence Day but some resorted to aerial firing and using dangerous fire crackers, causing casualties and injuries.

Salman Shakoor, 22, was part of one such celebration near Five Star Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, watching the fireworks when an exploding firecracker hit him and 21-year-old Sarwar in the face.

They were shifted to a hospital, but unfortunately, Salman could not survive his injuries.

Hyderi police has registered an FIR and are conducting an investigation.

Firing victims: Abbasi Shaheed Hospital received 11 patients who were injured in various aerial firing incidents in the city.

They included 45-year-old Iqbal Rafeeq from Nazia Square in Bilal Colony 50-year-old Sohail Hameed Khan from North Karachi, 55-year-old Farooq Ahmed from New Karachi, 22-year-old from Abbas Town, Abida from Buffer Zone, 16-year-old Yaseen Fazal, 25-year-old Nisar Rehman from Nazimabad 4, 40-year-old Sher Baz Khan from Rizvia Society, Younus Faqeer, Urooj, and Hassan Arif from Federal B Area.

Five injured persons were brought to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

They were identified as 35-year-old Nawaz from Slaughter House, 50-year-old Ashraf from Sher Shah Muhammadi Road, 12-year-old Sameer Younus from Baldia Sector 5G, 18-year-old Abdul Wahid from ICI Bridge and seven-year-old Aqib Khan from Sikandar Goth.

The Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre received the bulk of the aerial firing victims.

The 15 injured persons brought in included 25-year-old Mohammad Hassan from Zaman Town, 29-year-old Tooba Shakeel from Khudadad Colony, Malar from Lal Flats in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, 55-year-old Mohammad Sohail from Korangi 6, 22-year-old Meer Ali from Malir, 35-year-old Farmanullah from Ali Muhammad Brohi Goth, 11-year-old Suleman Kashif from Malir Kala Board, Taj Bibi from Jahangir Road, 27-year-old Hassan Habibullah from Junejo Goth, Tahmina from Akhtar Colony, Feroza from Lasbela Compound, 19-year-old Rizwan from Azeem Pura, 24-year-old Naseeb Khan from Hockey Stadium, 26-year-old Waqas Amreez from PIB Colony and 30-year-old Asif Qamaruddin from Liaquatabad.

Several other injured people were shifted to private hospitals. The Liaquat National Hospital received 36-year-old Yousuf Azeem from Amir Colony, 26-year-old Abdul Qadir from Islamia College, 22-year-old Ali Raza from Pehlwan Goth and 25-year-old Atiq from Chandni Chowk.