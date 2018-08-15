Landslide blocks road near Babusar

MANSEHRA: A large number of passengers travelling between Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were stranded in Kaghan valley as a heavy landslide blocked the road near Babusar top on Tuesday. “Heavy boulders have fallen on Naran-Chillas section of the road near boundary between KP and GB after rain,” said an official. He added that the National Highway Authority (NHA) had moved machinery to the area to clear the boulders. “We have to move to Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan but we couldn’t initiate our journey like scores of other tourist families because of landslide near Babusar top,” Jabran Ali, a tourist from Rawalpindi, told reporters in Naran. Mohammad Azmat, another tourist travelling through the same route, said that many families who had left Naran, the commercial centre of Kaghan valley, returned because of the road blockade.