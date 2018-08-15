355 accidents amid I-Day celebrations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Three fifty five traffic accidents took place amid Independence Day celebrations in the provincial metropolis Tuesday. Around 171 persons were shifted to various hospitals while 220 persons were given first aid on the spot. Condition of some injured persons was said to be precarious. Most of the persons sustained injuries due to rash driving and one-wheeling.
