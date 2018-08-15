Wed August 15, 2018
August 15, 2018

PTI’s MPA thrashes citizen in Karachi

KARACHI: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA from Karachi, Imran Ali Shah thrashed a person on a road near National Stadium for trying to cross his vehicle. In the video, that has gone viral on the social media, the MPA's guards can also be seen abusing the common man.

Contradicting the video, Imran Ali Shah elected from North Nazimabad told Geo News in programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath', that he ‘pushed’ the citizen who was being abusive with him. Imran said he only came out of his car to mediate, but the person provoked him by passing lewd comments.

Reacting to the brawl, PTI Karachi President Firdaus Shamim Naqvi in a tweet said the party has sent a show cause notice to Shah and will release the facts after the party's inquiry into the episode.

Terming the act as unacceptable behaviour, PTI MNA Faisal Vawda said no one is above the law. “I apologise on behalf of my party MPA and rest assure justice will be done and we will make sure it’s not repeated again.”

The police said they are searching for the person publicly beaten by Shah, adding that the law enforcement agencies can book Shah by becoming a party in the case.

The PTI's nomineee for provincial governor Imran Ismail said PTI chief Imran Khan has taken strict notice of the incident and directed the local leadership to take action against the responsible. “No one has the right to take law into their own hands,” Ismail said while speaking in 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath'. “We apologise to the affected person. No one can defend violence.” Later, at night, the accused PTI MPA visited the house of the man he had beaten and apologised.

