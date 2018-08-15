Wed August 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Power show today to elect speaker, deputy

Power show today to elect speaker, deputy
‘Vote must decide country’s fate’

‘Vote must decide country’s fate’
President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day

President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day
The choice is Imran’s

The choice is Imran’s
Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception

Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception
Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'
Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon

Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon
Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran

Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz

Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz
Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI fears losing votes in NA speaker, deputy polls

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accused the opposition of trying to lure some of its lawmakers away by making “lucrative offers” for their votes in the election for the posts of the speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

The PTI leaders are worried mainly because of two reasons -- the secret balloting and slim majority it holds over the combined opposition’s total strength. PTI’s Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi warned that “it will be unfortunate if the voting pattern witnessed during the Senate election is repeated”.

“It is everyone’s right to seek lawmakers’ support in favour of a candidate, but we do not want anyone to buy vote(s),” Qureshi said.

“PTI has the required numbers. We are confident that our nominees will win if MNAs voted in accordance with their conscience,” he said, adding that the opposition alliance was unnatural and would not last long.

PTI’s spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said: “PTI knows that some MNAs have been approached in connection with the election for the posts of the speaker and deputy speaker.”

He said the party would conduct an inquiry into the affair.

The opposition candidate for National Assembly speaker Khursheed Shah told media persons that he had been in Parliament for the last 30 years, and therefore, he had contacts with all members. He said in present circumstances, the National Assembly requires a speaker who could take along all the members and parties along, expressing hope that parliamentarians would decide their votes while keeping in view all facts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies
Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply
Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'
Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat