35 dead in Italy as motorway bridge collapses

GENOA, Italy: Firefighters searched on Tuesday for survivors and bodies amid the rubble of a motorway bridge that collapsed in the morning in the northern Italian port city of Genoa, killing dozens. At least 35 probably died, Italy´s ANSA news agency said citing fire brigade sources, while the official body count remained at about 20. A 50-metre high section of the bridge, including a tower that anchored several supports, crashed down with as many as 35 vehicles driving on it onto the roofs of warehouses and other buildings, plunging huge slabs of reinforced concrete into a riverbed.