Vote must decide country’s fate: President

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said the co-incidence of celebrating the Independence Day and the general election contained a message that Pakistan was founded with the will of people and its destiny would be decided by their vote.

The people had once again attested to that reality on July 25 that their representatives could only be those whom they granted the certificate of representation, he added. The president was addressing the main ceremony held here at the Jinnah Convention Center to mark the 71st Independence Day celebrations.

The whole nation marked the 71st Independence Day with traditional fervour, as people thronged the streets in all cities to express their love for the country. In this connection, special programmes were held in all the major towns and cities to celebrate the day.

Caretaker Prime Minister Justice retired Nasirul Mulk, three services chiefs, members of the federal cabinet, parliamentarians, foreign diplomats, students and a large number of people attended the main event in the federal capital.

President Mamnoon observed that only those laws would be called fair which were enacted with complete honesty, sincerity and hard work by the public representatives. History told that only those laws became successful and accepted by the people which were made in accordance with their wishes, he added. “The biggest advantage of such laws is that they do not require hard work, resources and force for their implementation, rather this national wealth is allocated for the service and welfare of the people,” he said.

The president said the objective of establishing Pakistan was also to emancipate people from the slavery of others so that they could independently live their lives according to their beliefs, as well as to eliminate all kinds of exploitation to provide them their basic rights.

During the past 70 years, despite many ups and downs, he said, Pakistan had made a lot of progress in that direction. However, they should openly confess that they had not fully achieved their targets and there was a need to focus on the causes and hurdles which prevented them from achieving the aims, he added.

It was, however, satisfactory to note that there was consensus among the nation on national matters, especially making the electoral process duly organised and transparent, he said.

The government and the opposition parties, he added, had worked together diligently and drafted electoral reforms whereby the Election Commission of Pakistan was given wide and extensive powers. It was need of the hour to empower such institutions for a better future and collective decision making, he stressed.

He said if some segments of the society still felt dissatisfied, it was the duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to satisfy them and take measures to create confidence among the electorates that their decisions in the state affairs would never be compromised. The desire of an independent, self-sufficient, strong, and developed Pakistan could only be fulfilled in that way, he added.

He said the past general elections were very difficult in the way that there were recurring terrorist incidents in some parts of the country, especially Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “We salute the Pakistani nation, who defeated the menace of terrorism with their passion and perseverance, and ensured successful holding of general elections. We also pray to the Almighty and pay rich tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism,” he added.

The president said on the Independence Day, they did fondly remember the people of Kashmir and their historical sacrifices.

Reiterating political and moral support to the Kashmiri brethren till resolution of the issue in accordance with the United Nations resolutions, he said Pakistan appreciated the international leaders and human rights organisations, who had supported the freedom movement in Indian Held Kashmir and condemned the gross human rights atrocities there. The president called upon the international community to listen to their conscience and raise their voice in support of the legitimate rights of Kashmiris.

He said the dream to achieve the past glory and the pinnacle of development for the motherland could not be realised until there was a broad consensus regarding national objectives and all segments of the society would have to work in unison by rising above their individual and parochial interests.

“From the head of the state to a farmer and a labourer, it is our responsibility that we should accord it utmost priority like other necessities of life so that all doubts and speculations about the existence, objectives and future of Pakistan are put to an end,” he added. That task, he said, should also be performed by teachers, thinkers, media and national leaders, as was the best possible way to resolve the complex economic, social, political and educational challenges currently being faced by the country. The president said Pakistan was not just a pleasant feeling, a fragrance and a belief but it was an embodiment of all the concepts also.

Congratulating the nation, he said the Independence Day grew their passions stronger and energised their ambitions to serve the country. He noted that there was a generation gap between the people who struggled for Pakistan and the younger generation, yet it was a matter of satisfaction that the new generation had a lot of love for their country and sincere desires to make it progressive and prosperous.

The president stressed upon the need for continued efforts to keep the young generations aware of the purpose of Pakistan’s establishment, and the passion and sacrifices rendered by their forefathers for its creation. “National days are celebrated to remind the people, especially the coming generations, about the national causes and the efforts made to achieve them. However, if the thought and philosophy behind such days is ignored, ceremonies like flag hoisting on these occasions become routine exercises,” he cautioned.

The president said Pakistan was founded with great struggle and huge sacrifices by the forefathers and now it was the duty of the coming generations to model it according to the dreams of their ancestors.

In order to achieve that goal, he emphasised that there was a need to establish cordial relations, harmony and brotherhood among different segments of the society. Like the great day of the Triumph of Makkah, it could only be done by setting aside differences, grievances and disagreements, and following the path of development with comprehensive planning.

Earlier, President Mamnoon Hussain and Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk Tuesday jointly hoisted the national flag to mark the beginning of Independence Day celebrations.

A grand ceremony was held here at the Convention Center in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, which was attended by the three services chiefs, members of the federal cabinet, parliamentarians, foreign diplomats and a large number of people.

On the occasion, the national anthem was played. A number of national songs along with regional songs and dance performances were also presented.

At the end of the ceremony, the president, prime minister and three services chiefs mingled with the students and the people.