PCA organises I-Day cycling

LAHORE: Punjab Cycling Association (PCA) Tuesday celebrated the independence day of Pakistan by organizing Punjab Open Cycling Championship. The championship was held at Cycling Velodrome and was participated by more the 60 cyclists in different categories.

Results: 1km time Trial for Senior Cyclists: 1st Nasir Khan 2nd Numan 3rd M. Ali

1000m sprint for senior Cyclists: 1st M. Ali 2nd Rashid 3rd Anwar.

1km time Trial for juniors: 1st Talal 2nd Muzamil Kh 3rd Zain Mian.

500mt time trial for females: 1st Alvina 2nd Amina 3rd Esha.

1km time trial for ordinary cyclists: 1st Rashid 2nd Faryad 3rd Azeem.

The chief guest at the closing ceremony was Ch Kamran Amin, President Punjab Cycling Association.