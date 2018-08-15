Lahore-Karachi club cricket semifinal today

LAHORE: Two leading clubs of Pakistan - Model Town Club of Lahore and Pakistan Club of Karachi will be pitted against each other in the prestigious semifinal of Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship on Wednesday here at the LCCA ground.

While Pakistan Club belongs to KCCA’s Zone VI, Model Town Club belongs to of LCCA’s West Zone. The winners of this semifinal will face Brothers Club of Sialkot who have already qualified for the final. The 50-over semifinal will start at 9.30am with Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza as umpires.

The players and officials of two teams are: Model Town Club Lahore: Saad Nasim (captain), Usman Salahuddin, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Asim Ali, Usman Khalid, Bilal Anwar, Azizullah, Husnain Shah, Rashid Hussain, Umaid Asif, Asad Ali, Muhammad Saleem, Jamil Khan, Haider Shahjahan, Sameer Amir, Ghulam Murtaza, Oman Shahid, Waseem Akhtar and Ehsan Adil. Manager: Nawab Mansoor Hayat.

Pakistan Club Karachi: Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Asad Shafiq, Shan Masood, Anwar Ali, Saud Shakil, Danish Aziz, Mir Hamza, Rameez Raja, Adnan Kaleem, Junaid Ilyas, Faraz Ahmed, M Asghar, M Afzal. Azam Khan (manager) Nabeel Hashmi (assistant manager).