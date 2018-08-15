Wed August 15, 2018
August 15, 2018

Punjab Sports Dept celebrates I-Day

LAHORE: Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Ch said Pakistan is a huge blessing for the inhabitants of this region and we must put up maximum efforts to strengthen our beloved motherland; he said this while addressing the colourful Independence Day ceremony at Punjabi Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) on Tuesday. Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Hussain Durrani was the chief guest on this occasion.

The colourful commemorative ceremony was organized by Sports Department Punjab to mark the 71st Independence Day of the country and International Youth Day. Additional Secretary Sports Zahid Hussain, Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan, MD Tourism Mian Shakeel, DG Archeology Zahid Saleem Gondal, DG PILAC Sughra Sadaf, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Anees Sheikh, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami were also present on this occasion. Renowned showbiz star Aysha Sana performed as stage secretary.

Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Ch also hoisted the national flag, flew pigeons and cut a cake on this great occasion. He also gave awards to youth icons for their marvelous performance in their respective fields.

Addressing the grand ceremony Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Ch said Pakistan has plenty of talent in every field. “We just need to polish this talent”.

He said it’s time to realize for every Pakistani that what we have done for our country. “Our country has been blessed with every blessing. It has given us identity among the world community. Now it’s our turn to respond through some useful and purposeful efforts and it’s the best way to serve our beloved country,” he urged.

Additional Secretary Sports Zahid Hussain in his address, said: “Pakistan has millions of talented youth. We just need to organize them and provide them a suitable platform to express their abilities,” he added. He said Punjab govt is organizing more programmes for the youth of the province. “We will celebrate International Youth Day and Independence Day at a wider scale next year,” he announced.

Several artists sang regional and sufi songs and presented cultural dance of all the provinces. A panel discussion was also conducted on this occasion. Various speakers also presented patriotic speeches to highlight the major features of Independence Day and International Youth Day in the ceremony.

