Wed August 15, 2018
Power show today to elect speaker, deputy

‘Vote must decide country’s fate’

President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day

The choice is Imran’s

Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception

Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz

Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Sports

AFP
August 15, 2018

Salah in mobile using row while driving

LONDON: Egyptian star Mohamed Salah could be in trouble with police after his club Liverpool passed a video apparently showing him using his mobile phone while driving.

A spokesman for last season’s Champions League finalists said they passed the video, which had circulated on social media, on to police after talking with Salah. “The club, after discussion with the player, have made Merseyside Police aware of the footage and the circumstances surrounding its capture,” said the spokesman cited on the BBC. “We have spoken to the player also and will deal with any follow-up internally. “Neither the club or player will be making any further comment on this matter.” Merseyside Police tweeted they had received the footage. “We have been made aware of a video believed to show a footballer using a mobile phone whilst driving. This has been passed to the relevant department. Thanks for letting us know,” they tweeted on their official account.

Salah, who had a remarkable first season with Liverpool scoring 44 goals in all competitions and opened his account for this campaign with a goal in their opening 4-0 thrashing of West Ham on Sunday, could if found guilty of using his mobile face a fine of up to A£1000 ($1300, 1100 euro) and points on his licence.

