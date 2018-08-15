Cricket team’s training camp from Sept 3

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The national cricket team will have training in a short camp of eight days ahead of their participation in Asia Cup. An official of the PCB informed that the amp will be established in Lahore from September 3. He said that during the camp the first two days will have their fitness test and on the remaining days work out will be carried out for their fitness improvement, batting and bowling technique fielding regimen.
